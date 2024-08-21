PM Narendra Modi Loses to Shraddha Kapoor on THIS; Internet reacts

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shraddha Kapoor has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Prime Narendra Modi on Instagram with 91.4 million followers. This makes her the third most followed Indian on the platform, behind Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, her latest 'Stree 2' is nearing a Rs 300 crore box-office collection

Shraddha Kapoor surpasses Narendra Modi on THIS. Check out here

Shraddha Kapoor is basking in success of her latest film, Stree 2, which is nearing a box-office collection of Rs 300 crore. The film continues to receive positive responses

While Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her social media and box-office success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an official visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday