PM Narendra Modi Loses to Shraddha Kapoor on THIS; Internet reacts

8/21/2024 6:21:20 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shraddha Kapoor has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram with 91.4 million followers. This makes her the third most followed Indian on the platform, behind Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, her latest film 'Stree 2' is nearing a Rs 300 crore box-office collection
Shraddha Kapoor has overtaken Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram, with 91.4 million followers. This achievement places her as the third most followed Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi currently has 91.3 million followers on Instagram, slightly less than Shraddha Kapoor
With her remarkable Instagram following, Shraddha Kapoor is now the third most followed Indian. She trails only behind Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and global star Priyanka Chopra
Despite being surpassed by Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram, PM Narendra Modi continues to lead on X, with 101 million followers
Shraddha Kapoor is basking in success of her latest film, Stree 2, which is nearing a box-office collection of Rs 300 crore. The film continues to receive positive responses
Stree 2, released on August 15, has been a massive hit at the box office, nearing Rs 300 crore in collections
While Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her social media and box-office success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on an official visit to Poland and Ukraine on Wednesday
