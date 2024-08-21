Try This Delicious Dhaniya Panjiri On Janmashtami 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Dhaniya Panjiri is a traditional Indian sweet dish, especially popular during religious festivals like Janmashtami. It is made from coriander (dhaniya) seeds, roasted with ghee (clarified butter), and mixed with a combination of dry fruits and sugar.



Dhaniya Panjiri is a traditional Indian sweet dish, especially popular during religious festivals like Janmashtami.

Coriander seeds (1 cup), Ghee (3 Tbsp), powdered sugar (1/2 cup), Makhana (1/2 cup), nuts (1/4 cup), grated coconut (2 tbsp) & cardamom powder.



Heat a pan on medium flame & dry roast the coriander seeds in it until they become aromatic & lightly golden. Let it cool & grind them into a coarse powder.



Add 1 tbsp ghee in the same pan & fry makhana until crisp & keep aside. Fry the nuts in the remaining ghee until golden brown.



Add some more ghee in the same pan & roast the gondh till it turns golden. Once roasted, grind it into a fine powder & keep it aside.



Add ghee to the pan & coriander powder & fry it for 2-3 minutes. Add roasted makhana, fried nuts, edible gum, grated coconut & cardamom powder to the pan.



Switch off the flame and allow the mixture to cool a bit. Then add the powdered sugar and mix well until everything is well combined.



Your Coridaner Panjiri is ready and offer it as bhog to Little Krishna on Janmashtami and honour it as 'prasad'.