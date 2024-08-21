Radix To Showcase Its Cutting-Edge Enterprise Device Management And Remote Support Solutions At IBC 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

radix android tv overview dashboard

radix android tv device dashboard

radix android tv remote support

Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management and remote support solutions will exhibit at IBC 2024 showcasing its enterprise solutions.

- Michael Shoham, Radix CEOTEL-AVIV, ISRAEL, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Radix , a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions will exhibit at IBC 2024 (Sep 13-16), showcasing its enterprise device management and remote support solutions, and launching a new remote support module tailor made for telcos, operators and service providers offering DaaS (device as a service) and/or DMaaS (device management as a service).In addition, Radix will showcase many new enhanced features like profile management, on demand app installation, (over the air) OTA firmware management service, device health check thresholds and more.Available as a stand-alone cloud-based product or as part of Radix' end to end cloud-based device management platform, the solution is OS and device agnostic, but considered Android first, letting telcos, operators and service providers stay on top of their Android device fleet (including Android TV, AOSP and Google TV), wherever their devices and customers are and whatever the use-case may be.Michael Shoham, Radix CEO, said: "With telcos, operators and service providers offering a wide range of connected services and leasing more Android-based devices than ever before, a centralized cloud-based device management solution became a vital need to streamline operations: remote control, assist, manage, maintain, perform OTA app and firmware updates, collect insights, receive alerts, configure, track and lock devices via a single interface making sure they are always ready and optimized.The Radix device management platform was built bottom-up to manage Android-based devices, making it the most robust solution for Android device management, including app management, device configuration and settings management, remote support, monitoring & analysis (telemetry), over the air (OTA) firmware management and much more!Key Benefits:*Reduce agent time spent on support calls using remote screen control*Low-level device management - from OTA firmware management to ad-hoc support*Easily add new features, capabilities and modules*Reduce onsite visits with remote software updates and proactive problem resolution*Delegate permissions to different stakeholders to allow device management by role*Reduce subscriptions abuse*Fast time-to-market, the service can be deployed in less than a week when going for the out-of-the-box solutionAnd much more!”All customers looking to manage their devices are welcome to visit us at Hall 5 Stand 5B54.For more information, visit our website: / schedule a meeting with us: ibc-2024-trade-show-landing-page/

Nadav Avni

Radix

+1 833-960-6350

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Radix Android TV Manager letting telcos, operators and service providers stay on top of their Android TV device fleet (including AOSP and Google TV)

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.