Germany intends on limiting army assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Germany is grappling with financial limitations that threaten its ability to provide continuous military aid to Ukraine, according to recent communications between the Finance and the Bundeswehr cited by Bild newspaper. Finance Christian Lindner has informed Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that the country’s budget constraints prevent further funding for Ukraine and that no new military aid packages can be dispatched without prior approval.



Lindner has indicated a willingness to consider short-term funding for Ukraine, provided that requests are detailed and justifiable. However, without a clear “notification of need,” no further examination or decisions can be made. This has led to tensions within the government, with the Defense Ministry accusing Lindner of altering the rules mid-process, which threatens the steady supply of weaponry to Ukraine.



The Defense Ministry had initially proposed an unscheduled expenditure of €3.87 billion ($4.27 billion) in May to support Ukraine. This package included essential military supplies such as spare parts, artillery shells, drones, and armored vehicles. Yet, due to Lindner’s recent demands, over 30 critical support measures for Ukraine are reportedly stalled. Additionally, much of the proposed equipment has already been sold to other buyers, leaving limited options for immediate dispatch even if the aid is approved.



The ongoing budgetary concerns underscore the difficulties Germany faces in maintaining its commitment to supporting Ukraine amid financial and logistical challenges.

