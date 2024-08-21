Kenya's Top Court Suspends Judgment Declaring 2023 Finance Law Unconstitutional
Kenya's top court on Tuesday suspended a lower court's judgment issued late last month that the 2023 finance law was unconstitutional.
The finance bills, which are presented to parliament at the start of every financial year, are the main vehicle for the government to set out its revenue-raising measures including tax hikes and the introduction of new levies.
The Court of Appeal's judgment that last year's finance act was unconstitutional was a new blow to the government of President William Ruto, who withdrew this year's finance bill after deadly protests.
"A conservatory order is hereby issued suspending and staying the declarations... issued in the Court of Appeal judgment," Kenya's Supreme Court said in Tuesday's ruling.
