US Congress claims FBI covered up Trump shooting

(MENAFN) US Congressman Clay Higgins has accused the FBI of a potential cover-up related to the attempted assassination of presidential candidate Donald Trump. The accusation centers on the handling of the remains of Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was killed by the Secret Service after opening fire on during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. Crooks' attack resulted in the death of one bystander and injuries to Trump and two other attendees.



Higgins, a Louisiana Republican with a background in law enforcement and a member of the congressional Task Force investigating the shooting, publicly criticized the FBI's actions. According to Higgins' report released Thursday, the FBI authorized the release of Crooks' body for cremation just ten days after the incident, on July 23, without prior notice to local authorities or the county coroner. Higgins asserted that the coroner and other officials were unaware of the body’s release until August 5.



The congressman expressed concerns that the release of the body before the completion of the coroner’s and autopsy reports obstructs further investigation into the incident. Higgins argued that the FBI’s decision to permit the cremation could be seen as an obstruction to a thorough investigative process. He highlighted the lack of available forensic evidence as a significant hindrance to verifying the circumstances surrounding the shooting attempt.

