Apple To Produce Iphone 16 Series In India, Expanding Manufacturing Footprint

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 21 (KNN) Apple Inc. is set to diversify its operations by commencing production of its high-end 16 Pro and Pro Max models in India.

This move comes one year after the company introduced India-made iPhone 15 models, marking a significant expansion of Apple's manufacturing presence in the country, as reported by ET.

The production shift to India is expected to reduce manufacturing costs for Apple by approximately 10 per cent.

However, due to local taxes and component costs, the retail prices of these devices in India may remain unchanged.

This initiative represents the first time Apple's premium iPhone Pro and Pro Max devices will be assembled outside of China.

The decision is part of the tech giant's strategy to reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Bloomberg reports that Foxconn, one of Apple's primary manufacturing partners, is preparing to produce the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max at its facility in Tamil Nadu.

The company is reportedly training a substantial workforce to meet Apple's stringent quality standards. Other Apple partners in India, including Pegatron and the Tata Group, are also expected to be involved in the assembly process.

Production is anticipated to begin shortly after the global launch of the iPhone 16 series, which is rumoured to be unveiled on September 10 at an event in Apple Park.

While local assembly is expected to reduce production costs, Indian consumers may still face higher prices compared to other markets due to the high cost of components and local taxes.

Despite this, the majority of India-produced iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max units are slated for export to markets in Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, reflecting the relatively lower domestic demand for these high-end models in India.

This expansion is projected to increase India's share of global iPhone production from 14 to 25 percent by next year, further solidifying the country's position in Apple's global manufacturing strategy.

(KNN Bureau)