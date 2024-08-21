'India Handloom' Brand Hits Milestone: 1,998 Registrations Across 184 Product Categories

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 21 (KNN) In a significant development for India's handloom sector, the announced on Tuesday that the 'India Handloom' Brand has achieved a remarkable milestone.

Since its inception in 2015, the initiative has issued 1,998 registrations spanning 184 product categories, underscoring the diversity and richness of India's handloom industry.

Launched on August 7, 2015, coinciding with National Handloom Day, the 'India Handloom' Brand was conceived to promote high-quality handloom products that are environmentally friendly and defect-free.

This branding initiative aims to elevate the status of handloom products in both domestic and international markets.

The Ministry of Textiles has been at the forefront of implementing comprehensive support measures for the handloom sector.

Two key programs, the National Handloom Development Programme and the Raw Material Supply Scheme, have been rolled out nationwide to provide end-to-end assistance to handloom workers and organisations.

Under the National Handloom Development Programme, eligible beneficiaries receive financial aid for various purposes. This includes upgrading looms and accessories, installing solar lighting units, and constructing worksheds.

The program also supports the development of new products and designs, as well as the establishment of technical and common infrastructure. Additionally, it assists in marketing handloom products in both domestic and overseas markets.

In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government introduced a special economic package as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

This initiative aims to revitalise the country's economy and promote self-reliance, with specific measures to support handloom workers during these difficult times.

A notable achievement in the sector's development has been the formation of 151 handloom producer companies across India.

These companies are designed to enhance productivity, improve marketing capabilities, and facilitate better incomes for handloom workers.

As the 'India Handloom' Brand continues to grow, it not only preserves India's rich textile heritage but also empowers countless artisans and weavers across the country.

The government's multifaceted approach to supporting this sector demonstrates a commitment to both tradition and innovation in India's handloom industry.

(KNN Bureau)