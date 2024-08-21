ANEW MEDICAL, INC. Acquires License To Needle-Free Dry Powder Autoinjector From Transfertech Sherbrooke (“TTS”)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (“ANEW” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: WENA) announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Transfertech Sherbrooke (“TTS”) regarding Nanoject , a needle-free, freeze-dried nanopowder autoinjector for medicines and vaccines.



Needle phobia and injection or blood-drawing anxiety are prevalent among adults and children, creating barriers to adhering to doctor visits and protocols. Alternatives to needle/syringes have been introduced including creams, patches, inhalers, liquid autoinjectors, but they have significant cost and formulation limitations for topical applications.

The patented Nanojec t core delivery device exploits the pressure-driven flow generated by the triggering of a miniature shock tube to“shoot” nano-sized or micron-sized particles of medicine (drugs, proteins, DNA, RNA) at high speed (600 meters/second) into the skin for intradermal and subcutaneous tissue delivery.

Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the CEO, Chairman and Founder of ANEW, stated:“ANEW continues to evaluate opportunities that can generate near-term revenue for the Company, and we utilize our expertise to develop new and novel patented technologies for medical product development – medical products that are urgently needed in the treatment of human diseases. Our early-stage human Klotho gene therapy program is advancing quite well, however we have been looking for assets that may bring in revenue much earlier than the Klotho neurosciences programs. The nanoparticle injector is quite unique, is patent-protected, and will become a major advance in drug delivery. The dry powder nanoparticles of drugs, proteins and DNA/RNA offer numerous advantages over liquid drug solutions such as improved storage at room temperatures, better long-term stability, and novel programmed time-released formulations. We are planning to offer two formats: a single-use disposable device that you can toss in a normal trash bin after administration, and a re-usable, multi-dose device for repeated use.” Dr. Sinkule continues,“Accurate and reproducible dose delivery at targeted skin depths can be controlled by nanoparticle size and shape, particle density, formulation excipients and velocity (gas-powered delivery). Our collaborators at TTS and the Université de Sherbrooke bring to the table a family of issued US and international patents and decades of knowhow which provide protection from competition.”

ANEW's CFO, Jeffrey LeBlanc, stated:“We are developing a patented, low-cost method to deliver medicines to patients that are needle free and pain free, which will improve the quality of life for patients receiving hypodermic needle and syringe-administered medicines and vaccines. We will focus on several key therapeutic areas, including drugs for pain, fertility medicines, growth hormones, erectile dysfunction, and vaccines. We will develop and market our own products, but also work with pharma partners to launch novel patent-protected versions of their drugs via supplemental NDAs.”

Eric Boyd, the Managing Director for the Nanoject business unit, will manage general operations and key partnerships, including the licensing alliance with TTS and Dr. Martin Brouillette's lab at the Université de Sherbrooke. Mr. Boyd, having over 35 years of experience advising public and private companies, stated:“No one likes needles, and more than 16 billion injections a year are given in the US and Canada. Hypodermic needle injections are painful, generate dangerous and costly medical waste, and can cause infection and contamination risks to patients. There are patients with chronic conditions that require frequent, often self-administered injections like insulin or fertility meds. This technology is ideal for self-administration.”

Michel Lambert, the CEO and President of TTS, stated:“We are pleased to place this important technology in the hands of experts in this field and we look forward to the close interaction of the Company with the inventor, Professor Dr. Martin Brouillette, and the Université de Sherbrooke.”

About TTS and Université de Sherbrooke. TTS is a limited partnership having its head office at 35 Radisson Street, Office 200, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, J1L 1E2, acting and represented by its General Partner, GESTION SOCPRA SCIENCES ET GÉNIE INC. The Université de Sherbrooke is a world-renowned French-language public research University in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. TTS is the University's external technology transfer office.

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC. ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (Nasdaq: WENA) is a technology and medical product development company focused on the development of therapeutics and diagnostics for a broad range of chronic and life-threating disease indications. ANEW's current portfolio consists of its proprietary gene therapy program using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and diagnostics. Other assets include clinical-stage programs involving antibody biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, and drug delivery via a needle-free dry powder jet autoinjector called Nanoject .

