Democratic Party Officially Names Kamala Harris For US Presidential Race

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- The Democratic Party officially approved US Vice President Kamala Harris as its candidate to run in the US presidential election next November against the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump.

This came during the third and final part of the second day of the Democratic National held in Chicago, which concludes tomorrow, Thursday.

"I feel hopeful because we have a chance to elect someone who has spent his entire life trying to give people the same opportunities that the United States has given them... someone who sees you, hears you, and will wake up every day and fight for you as the next president of the United States," former US President Barack Obama said in a speech at the conference.

Obama also said Harris and vice presidential nominee Tim Walz "believe that we are all created equal, that we are all endowed with inalienable rights, that everyone deserves a chance, and that even when we disagree with each other, we can find a way to live together."

The second day of the conference also included speeches by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, senior Senator Bernie Sanders, and other Democratic officials, some of whom represent states considered crucial to the presidential race. (end)

