Capital Bank Holds “Money Matters” Event to Promote Financial Literacy

(MENAFN- Advvise) As part of its ongoing commitment to promoting financial literacy among different age groups, Capital Bank recently organized an interactive program for the children of its clients, aged 11 to 17, titled “Money Matters”, designed to introduce them to essential financial concepts.

Held at Capital Campus, Capital Bank’s dedicated training center, the event provided participants with three hours of interactive training focused on key financial topics, including budgeting, smart spending and saving, credit and debt management, consumer rights, and entrepreneurship.

At the end of the program, participants had the opportunity to apply their new knowledge by preparing business plans, which they then presented to the trainers and other groups.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, says, “At Capital Bank, we believe in the importance of investing in young people and equipping them with the financial knowledge necessary to achieve their goals and aspirations. Through the ‘Money Matters’ program, we aim to instill fundamental financial concepts and encourage the development of sound financial skills and habits that will help build a stable financial future.”

Barto reaffirmed Capital Bank’s commitment to continuing such programs and initiatives for all age groups, aligning with the bank’s vision to support sustainable development in the Jordanian community. This program is in line with the Central Bank of Jordan’s goals of empowering youth with the right financial knowledge.

The “Money Matters” program is part of Capital Bank’s broader strategy to enhance financial literacy. By developing young people’s financial management skills, the bank aims to empower them to make informed financial decisions that will support their future financial stability and help them achieve their personal and professional goals.





