In De-Occupied Kherson Region, 50% Of Territory Already Demined - Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sappers have already cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance 50% of territory in de-occupied Kherson region.

That's according to the deputy head of the regional military administration , Olha Maliarchuk, who spoke at a briefing on Tuesday.

"Demining in the right-bank part of Kherson region. Since the start of this work, 50%, or 342,000 hectares, has been surveyed and cleared of Russian explosives," Maliarchuk said.

According to the officials, 169 mine clearance groups continue to work on demining the region – that's about 860 sappers from various departments. After the deoccupation of the area, they neutralized more than 195,000 mines, booby traps, and other explosive objects left by the Russian army.

A total of 3,900 kilometers of roads, 2,200 km of power lines, 150 km of gas mains, almost 390 km of rail tracks, and nearly 17,500 civil infrastructure sites have been surveyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kherson region, the priorities of demining efforts in liberated communities are first agreed with the military administration.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine