JETRO's Representative Office Opening In Ukraine

“The opening of JETRO's representative office in Ukraine is a strategic step, resulting from productive talks with the of Japan, and marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation between the two countries. We are willing to create an attractive business environment that will raise Japanese and promote a strong partnership between Ukrainian and Japanese companies,” Ukrainian Economy Deputy Minister, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka noted.

In his words, Japan is planning to provide USD 188 million in support of Ukraine's economic recovery projects. The priority areas are energy, public utility services, critical infrastructure, humanitarian demining, and business support.

The opening of JETRO's representative office will accelerate the implementation of Japanese technologies in Ukraine and unlock the new markets for products by Japanese brands that will be produced in Ukraine.

A reminder that Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is an independent administrative institution operating under the aegis of the Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, which was established to promote trade and economic cooperation with other countries.

In February 2024, Ukraine and JETRO signed a Memorandum of Understanding to help Ukrainian producers enter the Japanese market.

JETRO and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will also develop cooperation to establish interaction between Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises and Japanese companies.

