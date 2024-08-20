Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti cabinet approved a draft bill to amend some articles of Act 81 (2014) on governorates' affairs with a view to activating the governors' supervisory powers in the implementation of the state policy and the development plan.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced the implementation of a project to provide clean drinking water for displaced people in shelters in central and southern Gaza Strip.

KHARTOUM -- Kuwait's third plane carrying 10 tons of relief aid, donated by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) landed in Sudan to help those affected by the war and floods.

KUWAIT -- The Head of the Kuwait Paralympic Committee, Mansour Al-Sarheed said that Kuwait was set to compete in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with three athletes.

ABU DHABI -- The Kuwait Youth Volleyball team lost against their Bahraini opponents in their third match of the West Asian Volleyball Championship, in Al-Ain, UAE. (end) mb