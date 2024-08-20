Qatari-US Talks In Doha Over Developments In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- Qatari of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Khulaifi discussed on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Doha bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, including the latest developments on Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

A statement by the Qatari of Foreign Affairs said that during the meeting, the two tackled close strategic relations and ways to support and enhance such relations.

The statement added that the meeting also discussed developments in the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip and the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, stressing the need for calm and de-escalation in the region.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State arrived in Doha from Cairo to discuss ways to stop the war and reach a truce in Gaza Strip. (end)

