Brazil in Focus: Construction Resilience, CSN Woes, and New Export Avenues for Farming

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil, economic activities consistently showcase both remarkable resilience and significant challenges.



The industry, a key economic indicator, remained stable in July, defying usual declines.



However, not all sectors mirror this stability. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) , a steel leader, faces a negative shift in credit outlook due to increased leverage.



Meanwhile, Brazil strategically opens new export channels for chicken and pork to Panama, tapping into high Central American demand.



These moves reflect the complex dynamics of Brazil's economy, highlighting both strengths and vulnerabilities.





Construction Industry Stability Masks Growing Economic Uncertainty

In July, Brazil's construction industry showed resilience. Activity levels and employment remained steady, defying the usual seasonal declines.



The Activity Index slightly rose from 49.9 to 50.1 points, pausing a 20-month decline.



Similarly, the Employment Index increased slightly from 48.8 to 49.8 points. Yet, both indicators are just around the growth-contraction threshold.



Despite steady metrics, the sector's Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) dropped to 67%. This indicates that, while stable, companies are not operating at full capacity.



Moreover, confidence among industry leaders decreased. The Construction Industry Confidence Index fell to 51.3 points in August. While still positive, it shows rising concerns about future economic conditions.



The Expectations Index, which assesses future economic and business outlooks, also declined.



This shows a decrease in optimism. Similarly, investment intentions fell, reflecting growing caution in resource allocation.



Overall, the construction industry appears stable yet faces underlying economic uncertainties. These are leading to reduced confidence and a conservative approach to growth.



This situation underlines the sector's resilience but signals a cautious outlook amid broader economic concerns.

Challenges Loom for CSN Amid Credit Outlook Downgrade

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) is facing financial challenges. Based in Volta Redonda, Rio de Janeiro, the company's financial health is under scrutiny.



S&P Global Ratings recently revised CSN's credit outlook from stable to negative. This was due to increased leverage, though CSN's global rating remains "BB" and the national rating "brAAA".



This negative adjustment arises from reduced steel margins, large investments, and significant shareholder payouts.



These factors pushed CSN's leverage ratio to 5.8 times EBITDA. Analysts expect improvement to between 4 and 4.5 times by next year, dependent on operational improvements.



This financial strain impacts investor confidence and strategic decisions. CSN may improve its credit standing by selling assets, such as shares in Usiminas or a stake in CSN Mineração. However, these are not considered in current evaluations.



This development is crucial for stakeholders and observers of the steel industry and financial markets.



It provides insights into corporate health and market conditions. For detailed financial data and insights into companies like CSN, Valor Empresas 360 offers comprehensive resources for informed decision-making.

Panama Becomes Strategic Market for Brazil Farming

The Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) celebrated a new market opportunity.



The Ministry of Agriculture announced the opening of Panama's market to Brazilian chicken and pork. ABPA noted that Panama becomes strategic for the export industry.



Panama has one of the highest per capita consumptions of chicken in Latin America at about 54 kilograms in 2023.



Pork consumption is also significant at 12.6 kilograms per year. This data is according to the Latin American Chicken Institute and the FAO.



The import of these proteins has been dominated by North American countries. Now, Brazil presents new competition.



"Brazil should complement local production, increasing product availability and creating opportunities for Panamanian processors and suppliers," stated Ricardo Santin, ABPA president.



ABPA also highlighted that this market opening responds to a demand presented last year. "The Panamanian Food Agency, equivalent to Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture, responded to a sectoral request forwarded to the Panamanian authorities in 2023," Santin added.



Brazil in Focus: Construction Resilience, CSN Woes, and New Export Avenues for Farming

MENAFN20082024007421016031ID1108581942