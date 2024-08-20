عربي


Saudi Arabia's Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets Reached $925 Billion

8/20/2024 3:12:27 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The total assets of the Saudi Arabian sovereign Wealth Fund Public investment Fund (MRIF) reached $925 billion in July 2024, Azernews reports.

According to the report, last year the value of PIF assets increased by 29% compared to 2022 - to $765 billion. The volume of international investments by the end of 2023 amounted to $156 billion, which is 14% more than in the previous year. The average total return of the fund's shareholders is fixed at 8.7% per year.

