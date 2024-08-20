Saudi Arabia's Sovereign Wealth Fund Assets Reached $925 Billion
Date
8/20/2024 3:12:27 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The total assets of the Saudi Arabian sovereign Wealth Fund
Public investment Fund (MRIF) reached $925 billion in July 2024,
Azernews reports.
According to the report, last year the value of PIF assets
increased by 29% compared to 2022 - to $765 billion. The volume of
international investments by the end of 2023 amounted to $156
billion, which is 14% more than in the previous year. The average
total return of the fund's shareholders is fixed at 8.7% per
year.
MENAFN20082024000195011045ID1108581598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.