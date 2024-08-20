Mercato Is Excited To Present An Unforgettable Back-To-School Season Filled With Fun And Educational Activities!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As families prepare for the new school year, Mercato invites everyone to join in a lineup of events designed to inspire and engage students of all ages.

Discover the world of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through thrilling mad science shows, robotics demonstrations, and hands-on coding and math workshops. It's the perfect blend of shopping and for parents and children alike.

Don't miss Oscar's Lab, where mind-blowing experiments ignite curiosity, or get hands-on with robotics in the Fun Robotics Workshop. Join the Pioneers Club to become part of the next generation of innovators, or explore the latest in technology with Brainy n Bright. Plus, enjoy enchanting storytelling sessions with Virgin Megastore and meet your favorite characters as they roam the mall.

Whether you're shopping for school essentials or eager to dive into exciting workshops, Mercato Mall is your ultimate Back-to-School destination.

Join us for a learning adventure that will make this season truly special!