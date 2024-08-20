Greencarnewsbreaks - Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Announces New Leasing Options For Customers In Canada

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that customers in Canada can now access flexible, transparent, and competitive leasing options. This follows Lucid Services' introduction of leasing to its portfolio of finance options in Canada.

“Not all electric are created equal, and now Canadian customers can experience the unrivaled performance and interior space of Lucid while taking advantage of flexible financing options designed to fit their life,” commented Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid.“Our online process will also offer a high level of personalized support throughout to ensure the entire experience lives up to the service standard customers have come to expect from Lucid.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid has a mission to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. The Lucid Air is assembled at the company's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (“KAEC”), Saudi Arabia; deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the United States, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about the company, visit

.

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN