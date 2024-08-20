Will Netanyahu Allow Biden To Exit On A High Note With A Gaza Deal?

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Recent efforts by the United States to broker a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in the Gaza Strip have intensified. Talks in Doha, involving Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, have seen progress. A joint statement highlighted a proposal aimed at bridging the gap between conflicting parties.

The White House has confirmed President Biden's personal involvement in these efforts. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated,“President Joe Biden is personally engaged in efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.”





John Safie, another NSC spokesperson, added,“President Biden has spoken with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and separately with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to review the significant progress made in Doha over two days of discussions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.”

This unprecedented American push for a ceasefire, following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh by Netanyahu in Iran, has led many analysts to believe that Biden's motivation stems from a desire for a dignified exit from the White House.

Facing a tumultuous first term marked by missteps and failures, including his role in escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Biden seeks a notable achievement. He has consistently supported Netanyahu's actions, including his campaign of extermination against Palestinians, culminating in a humiliating withdrawal of support from campaign financiers after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump.

Despite previously opposing a ceasefire at the Security Council, Biden is now actively pursuing it, seemingly for the sake of his personal image. His record on the Gaza conflict is marred by shameful and inhumane stances.

The Biden administration's response to the Gaza conflict has faced significant moral and political criticism, undermining the United States' credibility as a champion of human rights. Despite widespread condemnation from human rights organisations, the United Nations General Assembly, and protests worldwide, the Biden administration has failed to hold the Israeli government accountable. This inaction comes despite investigations into Netanyahu's actions by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

It's undeniable that Palestinian children and civilians have been killed by weapons manufactured in the United States. Despite the State Department acknowledging that Israel's use of American-made munitions has resulted in the deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, the Biden administration approved the transfer of an additional $3.5bn in military assets to Israel in August 2024.

Numerous officials within the State Department resigned after warning the US government for months that its unconditional support for Israel's war in Gaza lacks moral foundations and contradicts American interests. Their voices, however, have been deliberately silenced, with the State Department aligning itself with Biden's policies.

This was highlighted by Hala Rharrit and Annelle Shelin, who resigned from the State Department in April 2024 in protest of Biden's policies, writing in Foreign Policy,“The State Department's Gaza Policy Has Failed.”

Netanyahu's recent visit to Congress and the warm reception he received from American officials, including the Biden administration, have emboldened him, reinforcing his belief in US support. This has allowed Netanyahu, a bloodthirsty extremist, to drag the United States into a potentially disastrous new conflict.

Despite the concessions made to appease the Zionist lobby in the United States, Biden has been abandoned by Jewish financiers. Facing the stain of innocent blood on his legacy, Biden seeks redemption. But the question remains: will Netanyahu grant Biden this opportunity? Will the general, drenched in the blood of Palestinians, yield to Biden's wishes and cease his efforts to sabotage negotiations and ignite war in the Middle East? Only time will tell.

Dr Marwa El-Shinawy is an academic and Writer



