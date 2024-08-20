Alliantgroup Celebrates 2024 Winners Of Steam Scholarship Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) alliantgroup's philanthropic arm has announced the winners of its annual STEaM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Accounting and Math) Scholarship program.

- Dhaval Jadav, alliantgroupHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alliantgroup Celebrates 2024 Winners of STEaM Scholarship Programalliantgroup's philanthropic arm, the Blue Heart Fund, has announced the winners of its annual STEaM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Accounting and Math) Scholarship program. This year's winners are the first to include the expansion to include students in accounting majors. Since 2017, alliantgroup has awarded scholarships to high school seniors pursuing a college major in these technical fields. The addition of accounting majors to the program was in response to more and more accounting programs receiving an official STEM designation from the federal government, as well as the alarming drop in graduates to fill the ever-widening talent gap in the accounting industry.Since its inception, the Blue Heart Fund has awarded close to $1.5 million in scholarships to students across the United States who are pursuing a degree in STEaM. In addition to expanding the program to include accounting majors, the scholarship program now offers scholarships to college students already in one of the STEaM majors.alliantgroup congratulates the following scholarship winners:Clients & Partners Winners ($10k each):.Maria Bassett.Payton Brady.Jacob Craig.Chloe Lownsbury.Jonathan Lugo.Jenna Morrison.Rose Penan.Alyssa Rivette.Jayden Rodriguez.Zachary UnderwoodGreater Houston Area Winners ($5k each):.Gus Calzaretta.Xiwen Huangalliantgroup Black Collaborative Winners ($5k each):.Emerie McCann.Jadon Ogala“Today everything is driven by technology. And every day we speak with businesses who struggle to find the much-needed tech talent to fill roles in order to grow. This is a big reason we are passionate about investing in the next generation. If students are excited about STEaM learning and careers, they will be the innovators and drivers of the future. We hope to create more opportunities for students dive into these technical fields, disrupt the status quo and fuel our communities and the U.S. economy,” said Dhaval Jadav , CEO of alliantgroup.alliantgroup is the nation's premier consulting and management engineering firm with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.

