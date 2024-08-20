The 2024 Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build Aids Hunger Relief In Sands' Regions Around The World

(MENAFN- 3BL) Published by Las Vegas Sands on July 31, 2024

Helping to alleviate food insecurity is a core Sands Cares focus as part of the global community engagement program's priority on relieving hardships and supporting disadvantaged populations. From March through June, Sands Team Members around the world participated in the third annual Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build, uniting in a common effort to address this important issue in their local communities.

Marina Bay Sands kicked off the 2024 Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build in a March event with long-time community partner The Food Bank Singapore. More than 330 Team Members, retail tenants and representatives from food beneficiary organizations assembled 5,200 food kits, including food staples such as biscuits, milo, rice and canned food. The Food Bank Singapore distributed these supplies to nine organizations such as Singapore Red Cross, PERTAPIS and Sunlove, which also participated in the build.

Since 2016, Marina Bay Sands has partnered with The Food Bank Singapore to address hunger among at-risk communities in a variety of engagements, including donation of unserved catered food from the Sands Expo and Convention Centre and ongoing Team Member volunteering to sort and inventory food donations at The Food Bank Singapore's warehouse.

In early April, Sands' corporate team in Las Vegas hosted its first Sands Cares Food Kit Build at the company's new corporate headquarters campus. Team Members assembled more than 41,000 shelf stable meals in partnership with The Pack Shack to benefit local organizations including Three Square Food Bank, Southern Nevada's largest hunger-relief organization.

Sands China hosted its Sands Cares Food Kit Build event in June with long-time partner Caritas Macau. More than 280 Sands China Team Members and senior volunteers from Caritas Macau's Centro de Cuidados Especiais Longevidade gathered at The Venetian® Macao's Cotai Expo to assemble 3,000 food kits that encompassed 21 tons of food supplies.

Each food kit contained 18 food items with staples such as oil, rice, macaroni, canned goods and biscuits, and Sands Cares Ambassadors are helping distribute the kits to people in need at Caritas Macau service points in July and August.

The annual Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build is Sands' flagship event to address food insecurity, which the company supports in a variety of avenues – from repurposing unused food supplies at its resorts for donation to hunger-relief organizations to ongoing partnerships with local food relief organizations for volunteer and program support.

In addition, the kit build is one of three global programs that unify Sands' regions around the world, along with the Sands Cares Accelerator, an initiative that helps advance nonprofit organizations for greater community impact, and the Sands Cares Global Hygiene Kit Build with Clean the World.

To learn more about Sands Cares programs that address food insecurity and provide hardship relief, read the company's latest ESG report: .