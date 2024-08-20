New Edition Of“Saving KC” By Grinelle“Buzz” Desjarlais Releases With Dual Endings On September 17, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

To celebrate, the will be signed and gifted to attendees of the exclusive DPA Pre-Award Gifting Suite in Los Angeles prior to the release.

- Grinelle“Buzz” DesjarlaisLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new re-released edition of“Saving KC” by Grinelle“Buzz” Desjarlais offers readers a unique experience by presenting two alternate endings, allowing them to choose between a hopeful conclusion or a more somber, thought-provoking one. This historical fiction novel, set against the backdrop of post-Vietnam America, delves into the complexities of addiction, recovery, and redemption. The book releases on September 17, 2024, under Classic Day Publishing/Peanut Butter Publishing and is available on Amazon in hardcopy, e-book, and audiobook formats.To celebrate the launch, Desjarlais will appear as a guest of Books That Make You at the exclusive DPA Pre- Awards Gifting Suite in Los Angeles. His signing and gifting takes place Friday, September 13, 2024, at the Luxe Hotel. There, he will sign copies of his book for celebrities and attendees of the high-profile Hollywood gifting party.“Saving KC” explores the human condition through the lens of addiction and the quest for personal salvation. Desjarlais, who comes from a long line of Native American creatives, brings a deeply personal narrative to life, reflecting his own experiences through fictional storytelling.“In 'Saving KC,' I explore the delicate balance between saving others and saving oneself-a journey many of us walk every day,” says Grinelle“Buzz” Desjarlais.The historical fiction book is set in a time when America was grappling with the aftershocks of the Vietnam War. It tells the story of characters who struggle with their demons and search for redemption in a world that often feels unforgiving.The new edition of“Saving KC” is groundbreaking in that it offers readers a choice in how the story concludes. Desjarlais wanted to give his audience the ability to engage more deeply with the narrative by allowing them to determine the fate of the characters. This innovative approach to storytelling invites readers to reflect on the themes of the book and decide whether they prefer a story of hope or one that challenges them with a more realistic, albeit somber, conclusion.“Life doesn't always offer us choices in the outcomes we face, but in literature, we can imagine anything. Creating a book with two endings provides readers with their choice between comforting happiness, or a jolt of reality, depending on their preference,” Elliott Wolf, President of Classic Day Publishing/Peanut Butter Publishing, explains.“Saving KC” is available on Amazon and from other retailers. Hardcopy, e-book, and audiobook versions will be available. The publisher is Classic Day Publishing, an imprint of Peanut Butter Press. The new, dual-ending edition will be available by September 17, 2024.ISBN Hardcopy: 978-1-59849-325-2Price: $26.95ISBN e-book: 978-1-59849-332-0Price: $7.99ISBN Audiobook: 978-1-59849-375-7Price Audiobook: $24.99About Classic Day Publishing and Peanut Butter PublishingClassic Day Publishing is an imprint of Peanut Butter Publishing. For over 51 years, this independent publisher has been dedicated to producing high-quality literature that explores the depths of human experience. Known for its commitment to authorial freedom and innovative storytelling, Classic Day Publishing is a home for books that challenge, inspire, and engage readers across genres. Find out more on the Peanut Butter Publishing website .About Grinnell“Buzz” DesjarlaisGrinnell“Buzz” Desjarlais is the author of Saving KC, a historical fiction novel that explores themes of addiction, recovery, and redemption against the backdrop of post-Vietnam America. Born on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation in Montana, Buzz is deeply connected to his Native American heritage. He is also an activist, co-founding the NATIVE Project, which provides comprehensive care to Native American communities. Buzz's diverse life experiences, including his service in the U.S. Army and his dedication to supporting Native youth, inform his powerful storytelling. He now resides near Seattle with his family.For more information, visit Saving KC the Story online .

