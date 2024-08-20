Filmmaker Meets Wildfire Survivors And Wild Horses Filming New Documentary 'HORSE Of NATURE'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Documentary showcases how a small town copes with the aftermath of a deadly wildfire

HORSE of NATURE movie poster

A Family of Cultural Heritage Horses

Michelle sharing breath with Maya

Filmmaker - Director - Producer: Autie Carlisle

Documentary film HORSE of NATURE is galloping into the 2024-2025 Film Festivals.

YREKA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- *Literature and art are important tools for communicating ideas and emotions, and visual arts communicate beyond words alone.Filmmaker Autie Carlisle and her team have skillfully illuminated a moving story of hope and healing born of a deadly wildfire.Like the proverbial Phoenix, a mythical bird known for its ability to be reborn from its own ashes, the tiny town of Hornbrook California is doing just that.The Project page description of the film states :"In the remains of the wildfire stricken rural town of Hornbrook lives a resilient slice of the Wild West. A spectrum of wild individuals, wild horses, and a vision of hope and healing for the people and the land."Work on this film was begun in August of 2023 and completed in August of 2024. During the filming, in addition to meeting and interviewing some of the survivors of the Klamathon wildfire, Autie Carlisle traveled into the mountains above Hornbrook California to film the wild horses that not only survived the deadly Klamathon wildfire, but also helped to mitigate its ferocity through their beneficial grazing and reduction of wildfire fuels.During her visit to that mountain wilderness, Autie also met Michelle Gough and William Simpson, who along with their nonprofit 'Wild Horse Fire Brigade' own and manage the local cultural heritage herd of horses in the film. William has been studying these horses for over 10-years and his research has led other scientists to join the board of Wild Horse Fire Brigade, which is an all-volunteer 501-c-3 nonprofit.In 2023, Wild Horse Fire Brigade signed a 5-year contract with California State University, Sacramento, to teach wild horse ecology-ethology and wildfire fuel mitigation through a first-of-its-kind Fellowship program. As of this Press Release, three classes of CALSTATE university students have passed through this amazing program.More About Director-Producer Autie Carlisle and her work:More about Wild Horse Fire Brigade:

Deb Ferns

Wild Horse Fire Brigade

+1 858-212-5762

email us here

HORSE of NATURE - The Trailer