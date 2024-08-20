American Airlines stops all flights to Israel for 8 months due to regional conflicts

(MENAFN) American has announced a suspension of its flights to and from Israel, extending the halt until April 2025. This decision comes amidst escalating regional tensions linked to Israel’s ongoing military actions in the Gaza Strip. Since the beginning of the offensive on October 7, the conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with nearly 40,100 people reported dead and 92,600 injured. Israeli media, including the public broadcaster KAN, reported that the airline will not resume flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport until next spring. The airline has not disclosed specific reasons or details regarding the extended suspension.



The suspension by American Airlines reflects a broader trend among major international carriers responding to the heightened conflict in the region. Other major airlines, including United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, have also suspended their flights to Israel. As of August 7, a total of 20 foreign airlines have ceased operations to and from Israel, highlighting the impact of the ongoing unrest on global air travel.



The current situation has heightened security concerns in Israel, particularly in light of recent geopolitical developments. Israel remains on high military alert due to fears of potential retaliatory attacks from Iran following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31. Although Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of orchestrating the assassination, Israel has not confirmed or denied these allegations. Additionally, Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, has pledged retaliation against Israel in response to the death of its senior commander, Fouad Shukr, who was killed in an airstrike in Beirut on July 30.

MENAFN20082024000045015839ID1108580097