Türkiye’s benchmark stock index closes Monday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Monday, Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, experienced a notable rally, closing at 10,054.20 points. This represented a robust increase of 2.36 percent from the previous week’s closing figure. The began the day at 9,866.98 points and climbed by 232.24 points by the end of the trading session. The trading volume for the day was substantial, reaching 80 billion liras, which is equivalent to approximately USD2.39 billion. This positive performance contrasts sharply with the previous week, during which the index had declined by 0.86 percent by Friday’s close.



In the commodities sector, gold was priced at USD2,541.50 per ounce as of the close of trading. This figure highlights the ongoing volatility in precious metal markets. Additionally, Brent crude oil was trading at around USD78.95 per barrel as of 6:52 p.m. local time (15:52 GMT), reflecting the fluctuating trends in global oil prices. These commodity prices are significant as they impact various economic indicators and can influence investor sentiment in financial markets.



Regarding the foreign exchange market, the US dollar was trading at 33.7525 Turkish liras, while the euro was valued at 37.3646 liras. The British pound was trading at 43.8202 liras. These exchange rates provide insight into the relative strength of the Turkish lira against major global currencies, which is influenced by a range of economic factors, including monetary policy and international trade dynamics.

