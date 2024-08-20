Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble Launches MATTIE Fund Following $20 Million Grant To Advance Women's Justice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Alfiee Breland Noble, awarded $20 million by Melinda French Gates through Pivotal, announces The MATTIE Fund to disperse grants and transform inclusion and equity.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering her commitment to advocacy and equity, Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, a leader in mental in intersectional Youth of Color, is excited to announce the launch of The MATTIE Fund: Mindful Advocacy for Totally Transformative Inclusion and Equity. This initiative comes after Dr. Alfiee was selected as one of 12 global leaders to receive a $20 million grant-making fund from Melinda French Gates through Pivotal, aimed at advancing diverse women's power and well-being.

Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble

The MATTIE Fund, named in honor of Dr. Alfiee's mother, Mattie McLeod Breland, will promote the mental and holistic well-being of girls and women, including trans women, from diverse communities such as Black, Latinx/e, AAPI, Native American, Arab/MENA, and more. Dr. Alfiee was chosen for this significant award due to her extensive work and commitment to improving mental health outcomes in communities of color.

"I am honored and humbled to have been entrusted by Melinda French Gates with this significant opportunity," Dr. Alfiee says. "Naming the fund after my late mother, Mattie, holds special meaning for me. It's a tribute to her legacy and the values she instilled in me-values of compassion, resilience, and commitment to community. This Fund represents a way to uplift and support those who are often overlooked, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

The fund emphasizes six core areas:



Mindful: Promoting mental and physical well-being through awareness and presence.

Advocacy: Engaging and centering the voices and needs of girls and women.

Totally: Committing to comprehensive, culturally relevant change.

Transformative: Advocating for systemic changes that uplift individuals and communities.

Inclusion: Creating welcoming spaces for all, fostering a sense of belonging. Equity: Ensuring fair treatment and opportunities for all, eliminating barriers for marginalized groups

Dr. Alfiee's dedication to these values drives her mission to empower underrepresented groups with essential resources and support. To achieve this, we are committed to discovering and connecting with organizations in need through organic outreach. Our plan includes engaging with grassroots groups and networks, particularly on platforms like LinkedIn, to reach those deeply embedded in their communities that make a significant impact on mental health and well-being.

We are determined to do whatever it takes to uncover and support organizations that might otherwise slip under the radar and miss out on the crucial help they need.

