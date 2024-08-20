(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First surgeries using EMPOWR Revision KneeTM with EMPOWRTM Cones successfully completed by design consultants Dr. Beau Kildow and Dr. Leonard T. Buller.

WILMINGTON, DE, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnovisTM (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical growth company, announced today the expansion of its EMPOWR Revision KneeTM system to include EMPOWRTM Cones. The addition of the stackable tibial, femoral, and diaphyseal cones increases options for treating bone defects, creating a comprehensive portfolio to support complex revision needs. The FDA cleared use of the EMPOWRTM Cones with EMPOWR Revision KneeTM earlier this year.

The EMPOWR Revision KneeTM system is designed to redefine revision knee arthroplasty through a streamlined yet comprehensive setup which reduces clutter in the operating room while allowing surgeons to fine-tune implant fit to each patient. EMPOWR's femoral and tibial stackable augments can be used both medially and laterally to minimize excess inventory. The multifunctional instrumentation keeps the surgeon's back table efficiently organized, streamlining revision procedures.

“The introduction of the EMPOWR Revision Knee fills a current market need for more efficient revision options, especially with growing interest in outpatient revision knee procedures,” said Louie Vogt, Group President of Enovis' Reconstructive Business Group.“Now with the addition of the EMPOWR Cones, surgeons are better able to tailor revision surgeries with a modernized workflow and no decision fatigue.”

“With the addition of the EMPOWR Cones, I now have the added flexibility to help more patients with their knee revision needs,” said Dr. Leonard T. Buller1, a hip and knee surgeon at Indiana University Health.“The cones were easy to ream, fit as planned, and the dimensions are ideal for accommodating the widest spectrum of implants.”

Following his first use of the implant, Dr. Beau J. Kildow of University of Nebraska Medical Center reported that“It went very smooth. Even the femoral cone prep was simple, more so than the leading competitive brand and sat line to line.”

For more information about EMPOWR Revision KneeTM, please visit enovis.com/empowr-revision-knee .

1,2Drs. Kildow and Buller are paid consultants of Enovis.

