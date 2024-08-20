Announcing MB Coin (MBC) Officially To Be Listed Dex Trade Exchange On 23Rd Aug, 2024.

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Singapore, 20th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dex Trade Exchange Announcing a new coin, MB Coin (MBC), To be listed on Dex-Trade Exchange! This new coin will be available for trading on Centralized Exchange Dex-trade in the coming days starting from 23rd August, 2023. The first launch would support MBC/USDT trading pair. Click Here for MB Coin Announcement By Dex Listing.

About MB Coin: The MB Coin introduces real-time manufacturing integration into its blockchain, offering a unique and dynamic approach to digital currency. Real-world applications of the MB Coin, providing an in-depth understanding of its innovative features and potential impact in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Real-Time Manufacturing Integration: One of the distinctive features of the MB Coin is its integration with real-time manufacturing. This innovative approach enables the blockchain to interact seamlessly with manufacturing processes, introducing a new dimension to the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The integration holds the potential to revolutionize supply chain management, traceability, and product authentication, opening up new possibilities for industries worldwide.

About Dex-TradeCentralized Exchange:

Dex-Trade is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2017 and registered in Belize. This is a modern space for safe and comfortable trading with minimal commissions. Dex-Trade is a universal exchange for both beginners and professional traders. The minimum spread and high liquidity in order books allows one to trade efficiently with orders of any volume. Along with global opportunities, the exchange also provides a demo trading mode for risk-free testing of the trading strategies.T heir dedicated support team is online 24/7 to assist users with any questions. If user's are looking for listing and promotion options with Dex-Trade please visit their listing page and a personal manager will help the visitors to utilize the proven tools and intelligent market-making system to engage with the vast exchange community in the best possible way.

The White Paper To MB Coin Link is here.

