(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The new Gucci Eyewear Spring Summer 2024 collection merges inspiration from the archives with fresh, modern accents, creating a diverse and eclectic vision. The lineup offers a range of optical and sunglass frames crafted from acetate and metal. Perfectly embodying the House's sophisticated style, the new collection effortlessly blends classic and contemporary design elements. Lightweight structures, bold volumes and distinctive silhouettes crafted from thick acetate incorporate timeless Gucci symbols like the Interlocking G, the Double G, signature rivets, and the Gucci lettering logo. Handcrafted styles are enriched with 2D diamant plaques, reminiscent of the iconic Art Deco architecture of New York. The GG motif can be found on multifunctional clip-on designs and '80s-inspired frames with faceted finishes. The Interlocking G logo is given a fresh twist with a floating effect, while distinctive fork temples define new iterations with flat front constructions. For those seeking a sleek look, the mask sunglasses boast wraparound contours and inverted temples. In contrast, the collection also offers bejeweled styles encrusted with dazzling rhinestones, crystal stars, and chains, adding a touch of glamour. An additional selection of pieces reimagines the season's diverse codes, offering rimless silhouettes inspired by ski goggles, full acetate shapes evoking 3D movie glasses, narrow frames with colored lenses, and enveloping profiles with an edgy twist. Finally, a limited-edition numbered selection brings a contemporary and colorful approach to classic styles with ReAce, a 100% recycled material derived from preconsumer acetate scraps. Each set of frames has an irreplicable pattern, created through a unique mix of shavings. ReAce is skillfully molded into a curated selection of geometric frames and narrow constructions characterized by vivid, one-of-akind chromatic palettes and the Gucci logo on the temples. Each pair is also inscribed with the style's progressive number on the inside.

MENAFN20082024003092003082ID1108579777