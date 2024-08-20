Epson Breaks Projection Boundaries With New Premium Home Entertainment Compact High Lumen Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Reimagine Projection with the All-New 4K 3LCD Laser Projector Q-Series, Designed to Create Unmatched Entertainment Experiences Beyond Dedicated Home Theater Spaces LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced a new premium high-brightness laser projector lineup – the Q-Series 4K 3LCD Laser Projectors . As the demand for high-performing visual in multipurpose living spaces grows beyond traditional dark room spaces, the compact, precise and efficient Q-Series is designed to deliver vibrant, true-to-life images for ultimate immersive experiences in modern luxury homes. Incorporating Epson's most advanced technologies to date, the Q-Series is the first 4K 3LCD laser projector lineup of its kind to accommodate a variety of viewing environments with color (IDMS-rated) and white brightness2 (ISO-rated) performance available at price points from $7,999 to $29,999. The QB1000 model delivers 3,300 lumens, while the QL3000 and QL7000 models offer up to 6,000 and 10,0003 lumens respectively, ensuring vibrant, true-to-life visuals.

Epson Q-Series 4K Laser Projector lineup accommodates a variety of viewing environments with true-to-life images for ultimate immersive experiences in today's modern luxury homes. "Our new lineup of ultra-premium, high-lumen Q-Series laser projectors showcases Epson's commitment to producing superior entertainment solutions," said Melvin Diaz, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Breaking performance, efficiency, and size benchmarks, the Q-Series offers immersive big-screen entertainment within and beyond traditional dark room theater spaces, creating limitless integration possibilities for home entertainment design." Designed for custom integrators, architects and interior designers looking to create captivating big-screen entertainment in today's great rooms, the QL3000 and QL7000 combine proprietary 4K Display Techology4 with HDR105 and true 3-chip 3LCD thermal-controlled and Double Micro-Lens Array technologies to produce a full 8.29 million pixels on screen up to 300 inches. When combined with the Epson QZX Picture Processor, the projectors optimize incredible brightness, color accuracy and black contrast to faithfully display content the way the director intended it to be seen. Certified for use with major smart home control systems, from Control4® and Creston®, a virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source6, and the capability to support 4K HDR gaming at up to 120 Hz, the family of Q-Series projectors brings immersive home viewing experiences to new levels. Catering to premium home theater enthusiasts, the QB1000 delivers a full 8.29 million pixels on screen with proprietary 4K Display Technology3 with HDR10+ and 3-chip 3LCD laser array technology to deliver the ultimate premium viewing experience. Equipped with UltraBlackTM technology, Epson QZX Picture Processor and Epson VRX Cinema lens, the QB1000 produces outstanding contrast, color accuracy and image clarity. For seamless installation, it includes a 3-axis motorized lens shift which facilitates ease of projector installation and setup, precisely shifting the lens without causing picture distortion or loss of clarity. Additionally, the QB1000 is epic for gaming, supporting content up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), along with input lag times below 20 ms, allowing serious gamers to take full advantage of the latest generation of gaming consoles and even higher-end gaming PCs. Comprised of three high-performing models, the Q-Series includes the QB1000 4K HDR 3,300 Lumen 3LCD Laser Projector, QL3000 4K HDR High-Lumen 3LCD Projector, and QL7000 4K HDR High-Lumen 3LCD Projector. Unlike LCD walls that can be expensive, difficult to transport and require specialized installation, the Q-Series projectors can be easily integrated into virtually any room, at a fraction of the cost. The QL3000 and QL7000 come as "Body Only" – without a lens – as they are compatible with the entire family of Epson High Precision Lenses to design an optimal projection solution for nearly any application. Additional features of the new 4K 3LCD Laser Projector Q-Series include:



QB1000 QL3000 (Body Only) QL7000 (Body Only) White Brightness 3,300 lumens (ISO-rated)2 Up to 6,000 lumens3 (ISO-rated)2 Up to 10,000 lumens3 (ISO-rated)2 Color Brightness 3,300 lumens (IDMS-rated)2 Up to 6,000 lumens3 (IDMS-rated)2 Up to 10,000 lumens3 (IDMS-rated)2 Picture Quality 4K Display Technology4 4K Display Technology4 4K Display Technology4 Full 10-Bit HDR Color Processing Impressive HDR10+5, HDR, HLG Impressive HDR105 HDR, HLG Impressive HDR105 HDR, HLG Flexible Lens Options 15-Element Epson VRX Cinema Lens Compatible with Epson Precision Short/Long-Throw Lens Compatible with Epson Precision Short/Long-Throw Lens Picture Processing Proprietary 32-bit QZX Picture Processor Proprietary 32-bit QZX Picture Processor Proprietary 32-bit QZX Picture Processor Lens Shift 3-Axis Motorized Lens Shift with

Memory Presets 3-Axis Motorized Lens Shift with Memory Presets (dependent on installed lens) 3-Axis Motorized Lens Shift with Memory Presets (dependent on installed lens) Light Source 20,000-hour Laser Light Source6 20,000-hour Laser Light Source6 20,000-hour Laser Light Source6 Enhanced Connectivity Dual 40 Gbps HDMI® 2.1 ports with ARC & eARC (supports up to 120 Hz at 4:2:2 in 8-, 10-, and 12-bit color modes) Dual 40 Gbps HDMI® 2.1 ports (supports up to 120 Hz at 4:2:2 in 8-, 10- and 12-bit color modes) Dual 40 Gbps HDMI® 2.1 ports (supports up to 120 Hz at 4:2:2 in 8-, 10- and 12-bit color modes) ISF® Certified Yes Yes Yes Smart Home Control Compatible Control4®, Crestron®, PJ Link, and others Control4®, Crestron®, PJ Link, and others Control4®, Crestron®, PJ Link, and others Model Color Black or White Black or White Black or White

Availability

The Epson QB1000, QL3000 and QL7000 will be demonstrated publicly for the first time at CEDIA Expo in booth

#3107 from Sept. 5 - 7, 2024 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. The QB1000 (SRP $7,999) will be available in September and the QL3000 ($14,999) and QL7000 (SRP $29,999) will be available in October 2024 through authorized Epson Home Entertainment retailers. All projectors come with outstanding service and support including Epson's 3-year limited warranty with full unit replacement and free lifetime technical phone support.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than

JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los

Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit:

epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram

(instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 Lumen values vary depending on lens installed.

4 4K resolution enhancement technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification.

5 HDR performance available with select third-party devices. For more information, see

6 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.



Epson is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. UltraBlack is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

