(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A criminal court in Bangladesh has announced that it will begin investigations into three charges of“mass murder” against Hasina, the former Prime of the country.

Last month, violent student protests in Bangladesh resulted in over 450 deaths. Reports indicate that the were killed by gunfire.

Attyar Rahman, Deputy Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court of Bangladesh, told Agence France-Presse that the court is in the process of gathering initial evidence and documentation related to the mass killings. Senior officials from Sheikh Hasina's government have also been accused in these cases.

The International Criminal Court of Bangladesh was established by Sheikh Hasina in 2010 to investigate crimes committed during the country's struggle for independence from Pakistan. Since its inception, the court has sentenced over 100 individuals, including political opponents of Sheikh Hasina, to death.

The court is now examining a case where the primary accused is the founder of the court itself. Sheikh Hasina resigned from the position of Prime Minister on August 6 this year following about a month of violent student protests against her government and fled to India. It is reported that she has been staying at an airbase near Delhi.

The initiation of this investigation represents a significant development in Bangladesh's legal and political landscape. The court's examination of these serious charges against a former head of state underscores the gravity of the allegations and the ongoing scrutiny of past government actions.

As the investigation progresses, it will be crucial to observe how the legal system addresses these high-profile cases and the impact they may have on Bangladesh's political environment. The outcome of this investigation could influence future political and legal reforms in the country.

