Today, Rada To Vote On Bill To Ban Russian Church

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On July 20, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider in second reading the draft law on banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

That's according to a source in parliament, Ukrinform reports.

The bill is entitled“On the protection of the constitutional order in the area of activity of religious organizations."

It is noted that before the text of the draft was finalized, it had undergone three amendment stages.

The source in parliament noted that the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, personally participated in drafting the amendments, "looking at the document from a legal point of view and proposing changes."

"We expect that today the hall will show maximum support for this legislative initiative. We already have the support from the President, government, and international partners, and we are waiting for a positive decision by parliament," the source noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in January 2023, the government tabled in the Verkhovna Rada Draft law 8371 on the prohibition of religious organizations in Ukraine, according to which the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (in unity with the Moscow Patriarchate) may be terminated.

On October 19, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada passed the bill at first reading.

On July 23, lawmakers blocked the parliament rostrum due to their refusal to consider the draft law, thush disrupting the plenary session.

The All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations on August 17 voiced support for the legislative initiative to ban the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.