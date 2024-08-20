Qatar Hosts Meetings On Enhancing Legal, Judicial Cooperation Among GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 4th and 5th meetings of the committee of heads of international cooperation and international relations departments in the ministries of justice of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries began in Doha yesterday and will continue until August 22.

The two meetings will discuss a number of topics related to enhancing and judicial cooperation between the GCC countries, including the draft development of the agreement on the implementation of judgments, letters rogatory and judicial notices in the GCC countries in its civil and criminal aspects, and the draft rules for juvenile crimes in the GCC countries.

The two meetings will review a report on the meetings of the committee of heads of international cooperation and international relations departments in the ministries of justice for the year 2024, and the agenda of the 34th meeting of Their Excellencies and Highnesses the Ministers of Justice of the GCC member states, scheduled to be held in Qatar in October.

Assistant Undersecretary for Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Justice, Sheikha Hend Faleh Al Thani stressed the importance of the two meetings, which precede the periodic meetings of Their Excellencies and Highnesses the Ministers and Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Justice in the GCC countries that will be held under the presidency of Qatar this year.

She pointed out that the agenda of these meetings has many draft laws that will enhance the path of GCC joint legal and judicial cooperation.