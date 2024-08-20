Introducing INOMICS Academy: Online Courses To Master Economics Fundamentals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Inomics, The Site for Economists

Discover INOMICS Academy, your gateway to mastering economics anytime, anywhere

INOMICS is thrilled to announce the launch of INOMICS Academy, an innovative offering high-quality, accessible education in economics.

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INOMICS is thrilled to announce the launch of INOMICS Academy , an innovative online platform offering high-quality, accessible education in economics. INOMICS Academy allows learners to explore and deepen their understanding of economics flexibly and affordably, from the comfort of their own homes.Discover Economics at Your Own PaceINOMICS Academy is a comprehensive, interactive learning tool that covers a range of essential economics topics. Our course offerings include:- Elasticity- Introduction to Macroeconomics- Introduction to Microeconomics- Intermediate MicroeconomicsThe courses are engaging and practical, featuring quizzes and tests with detailed answer keys for students to self-learn, and real-world examples to solidify understanding. New courses are continually in development with input from professional economists.Try Before You BuyINOMICS Academy offers a free sample lesson for each course (free signup required). This allows prospective students to experience our teaching style and interactive tools before committing to a full course.Affordable and Accessible EducationEach full course is available for just $15.90. This pricing ensures that learners from all backgrounds can gain valuable knowledge without financial barriers.Join Us TodayINOMICS Academy is more than just a learning platform; it's a community of economists eager to expand their knowledge and apply it in meaningful ways. Whether you're a student looking to supplement your studies, a professional seeking to refresh your knowledge, or simply someone with a passion for economics, INOMICS Academy is here to support your journey.About INOMICSINOMICS is an online platform that helps economics students and economists reach their academic and professional goals. This is achieved through the provision of a personalized feed of opportunities including jobs, courses, programs, summer schools, and grants, updated daily and tailored to match your own ambitions. With an expert community of over 500,000 academics and students, INOMICS has a proven track record of matching students and economists around the world with high quality economics jobs and learning opportunities.

Sumeyye Alpay & Cecilia Barreto

INOMICS

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube