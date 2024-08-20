Snails to Crocodiles: 7 animals that hibernate in Summer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hibernation is typically associated with winter, but certain animals engage in a form of summer hibernation known as estivation. This process helps them survive extreme heat and scarce water. Discover seven fascinating animals that hibernate during the summer months to endure harsh conditions

Snails enter estivation during hot, dry periods, retreating into their shells to conserve moisture. They seal their shells with mucus, reducing water loss and metabolic activity

Desert tortoises estivate to escape the scorching heat of their arid habitats. They burrow underground, where the temperature is cooler, slowing their metabolism significantly

In regions where water sources dry up, crocodiles burrow into the mud and estivate. This summer hibernation helps them survive extreme heat and water scarcity

Lungfish can survive in dried-up rivers by estivating in mud. They create a mucus cocoon around themselves and slow their metabolism, breathing through a specialized lung

These lemurs are one of the few primates known to estivate. They store fat in their tails during the wet season and enter a state of dormancy during the dry season

African spiny mice estivate during the hot, dry season to conserve water and energy. They enter a state of torpor, reducing their metabolic rate and body temperature

Nile softshell turtles estivate by burrowing into mud or sand when water levels drop. During this period, their metabolism slows, reducing their need for food and water