D-Central Technologies Unveils Bitaxe Gamma: Revolutionizing Decentralized Bitcoin Mining

LAVAL, QC, CANADA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- D-Central Technologies, recognized as Canada's largest and most trusted ASIC Repair Center and mining hardware distributor, today announces the pre-launch of the highly anticipated Bitaxe Gamma. This latest addition to the groundbreaking Bitaxe series of open-source ASIC miners marks a significant milestone in the journey towards truly decentralized Bitcoin mining, empowering individual miners with enterprise-level performance and efficiency.The Bitaxe Gamma represents a quantum leap in Bitcoin mining technology, embodying the vision of a genuinely decentralized network where every miner, regardless of size, has a voice. Powered by the cutting-edge BM1370 ASIC chip-the same technology driving the industry-leading Antminer S21 Pro-the Gamma delivers an impressive hashrate of up to 1.2 TH/s while maintaining an unparalleled energy efficiency of approximately 15 J/TH."The Bitaxe Gamma is not just another mining device; it's a bold statement of our unwavering commitment to Satoshi Nakamoto's original vision of a decentralized Bitcoin network with a twist: One ASIC, one vote," said Jonathan Bertrand, CEO of D-Central Technologies. "As Canada's leading ASIC repair center and Bitcoin mining hardware distributor, we're uniquely positioned to understand the needs of miners at all levels. The Gamma represents our dedication to empowering individual miners and contributing to a more distributed, secure, and resilient blockchain ecosystem."With years of experience in ASIC repair and hardware distribution, D-Central Technologies has established itself as a cornerstone of the Canadian Bitcoin mining community. The company's expertise spans from providing top-tier repair services for mining equipment to distributing the latest and most efficient mining hardware across the country."Our journey in the Bitcoin mining industry has given us invaluable insights into the challenges and aspirations of miners," Bertrand explained. "We've seen firsthand the need for more accessible, efficient, and powerful mining solutions that can compete with large-scale operations. The Bitaxe Gamma is our answer to this need, designed to level the playing field and return mining power to individuals and small-scale operators."Key Features of the Bitaxe Gamma: Setting New Industry StandardsThe Bitaxe Gamma is packed with features that set it apart in the competitive landscape of Bitcoin mining hardware:High-Performance Mining: Achieves up to 1.2 TH/s hashrate, rivaling the performance of much larger, industrial-scale miners.Unmatched Energy Efficiency: Operates at approximately 15 J/TH, significantly reducing operational costs and environmental impact.Open-Source Design: Promotes transparency, community-driven innovation, and continuous improvement.Plug-and-Play Setup: User-friendly design ensures easy setup for both beginners and experienced miners, reducing barriers to entry.Advanced Cooling Options: Multiple cooling solutions available, including:Basic Cooling for standard operationsNoctua Cooling for noise-sensitive environmentsIce Cooler Tower for maximum heat dissipationNoctua Cooler Tower combining efficiency and silenceArgon THRML Cooler for extreme performance scenariosThe Bitaxe Series: A Comprehensive Ecosystem for Every MinerThe Bitaxe Gamma joins an impressive lineup of miners in the Bitaxe series, each designed to meet the needs of different types of miners:Bitaxe Max (100 Series): Entry-level miner with BM1397 chip, ideal for beginners.Bitaxe Ultra (200 Series): Mid-range option with BM1366 chip, balancing performance and efficiency.Bitaxe Hex (300 Series): High-performance miner with six BM1366 chips, perfect for those seeking scalability.Bitaxe Supra (400 Series): Advanced miner with BM1368 chip, designed for enthusiasts demanding top-tier performance.Bitaxe Gamma (600 Series): The flagship model, representing the pinnacle of Bitaxe technology.This diverse range ensures that there's a Bitaxe miner for every level of expertise and investment, from curious beginners to seasoned mining professionals.The Bitaxe Gamma is now available for pre-order exclusively through D-Central Technologies. By choosing the Bitaxe Gamma, miners are not only investing in state-of-the-art hardware but also supporting the broader movement towards a more decentralized and resilient Bitcoin network.D-Central Technologies stands at the forefront of Bitcoin mining innovation as Canada's largest and most trusted ASIC Repair Center and Bitcoin mining hardware distributor. The company is steadfastly committed to developing solutions that empower individual miners and promote network decentralization. With a laser focus on open-source technology and community-driven development, D-Central is actively shaping the future of cryptocurrency mining in Canada and beyond.The company's dedication to innovation is matched only by its commitment to customer support and education. Leveraging its extensive experience in ASIC repair and distribution, D-Central offers comprehensive resources, tutorials, and customer service to ensure that every Bitaxe user can maximize their mining potential."Our experience as Canada's leading ASIC repair center gives us unique insights into the challenges and needs of miners," explained Bertrand. "The Bitaxe Gamma is designed with this knowledge in mind, offering a solution that's not only powerful and efficient but also reliable and user-friendly. We're not just selling a product; we're providing a complete ecosystem of support and expertise to ensure our customers' success."Standing on the Shoulders of GiantsD-Central Technologies extends its heartfelt gratitude to Skot, the visionary behind the Bitaxe series, whose innovative spirit and technical expertise have been instrumental in bringing the Bitaxe Gamma to life. His dedication to open-source development and decentralized mining has set a new standard in the industry.Equal appreciation goes to Open Source Miners United (OSMU) for their invaluable contributions to the development of open-source mining solutions. Their collaborative approach and commitment to knowledge sharing have accelerated innovation in the field, benefiting the entire Bitcoin mining community.As Bitcoin continues to gain mainstream adoption and scrutiny, the importance of maintaining a decentralized network cannot be overstated. The Bitaxe Gamma, with its combination of high performance, energy efficiency, and open-source design, is poised to play a crucial role in this ongoing effort, particularly in the Canadian market.For more information about the Bitaxe Gamma or to place a pre-order, visit

