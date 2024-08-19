Lytton Rancheria Tribe Applauds Governor Newsom's Letter In Opposition Of Koi Nation And Scotts Valley Band Casino Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Letter Strengthens Widespread Concerns of Tribal Governments, Elected Officials, and Local Communities

SAN PABLO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lytton Rancheria of California applauds Governor Gavin Newsom's letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), which asks the Department to, "not move forward with the Shiloh Resort and Casino Project (Koi Nation of Northern California) in Sonoma County and the Scotts Valley Casino and Tribal Project (Scotts Valley of Pomo Indians) in Solano County."

The letter, which strengthens the widespread concerns of tribal governments, elected officials, and local communities, also reinforces the lack of perceived support for the two proposed casino projects.



In the letter, Governor Newsom's Office cites concerns that the DOI is departing from specific procedural pathways and important safeguards typically taken by tribes who wish to restore tribal land and establish a casino.

The letter also highlights concerns about the potential expansion of gaming to land that is not currently eligible for tribal gaming and emphasizes the fact that the proposed lands for both projects fall far outside the historical homelands of the Koi Nation and Scotts Valley Band.

The letter states that Governor Newsom is, "concerned that these specific projects are proceeding in a manner that would sidestep the State, ignore the concerns of tribal governments and other local communities, and stretch the "restored lands" exception beyond its legal limits – while failing to adequately consider whether there might be a better way."

"We thank Governor Gavin Newsom for voicing his concerns about the Shiloh Resort and Casino Project and the Scotts Valley Casino and Tribal Housing Project," said Lytton Rancheria Tribal Chairperson Andy Mejia. "Unfortunately, these two projects are being recklessly advanced in an unprecedented way without important safeguards – which could have disastrous consequences for the local environment and surrounding communities. Both of these projects are opposed by the native peoples actually indigenous to these sites and supported by tribes from outside Solano and Sonoma Counties."

The proposed Koi Nation project also faces opposition from the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, the Windsor Town Council, state Senator Mike McGuire, Congressman Jared Huffman, Congressman Mike Thompson, and Senator Alex Padilla.

The proposed Scotts Valley Band project also faces opposition from Solano County, Congressman John Garamendi, and Senator Alex Padilla.

About the Lytton Rancheria of California

The Lytton Rancheria of California is a federally recognized tribe of Pomo Native Americans. The Lytton Rancheria of California owns and operates San Pablo Lytton Casino. The casino employs over 500 people from the San Pablo area.

The casino spends millions each year on local goods and services and

provides over half of the City of San Pablo's operational general fund.

