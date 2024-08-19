Apollo Display Technologies Rebrands To Fortec United States Corp

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Apollo Display Technologies, a leading supplier of display technologies and optical bonding in North America, has officially changed its name to Fortec United States Corp. This rebranding aligns with the corporate identity of the FORTEC Group , into which Apollo Display Technologies was integrated in 2015.

Since its founding in 1987, Apollo Display Technologies has grown to become the foremost provider of display solutions across North America. As part of the FORTEC Group since 2015, this name change signifies a critical step in the company's evolution, uniting its expansive range of display technology, embedded products, and power supplies under the new Fortec United States Corp brand.

Effective July 1, 2024, the rebranding to Fortec United States Corp includes an updated company logo that reinforces the new corporate identity. This transformation underscores the company's commitment to being a global partner delivering limitless technology solutions.

Despite the change in name and branding, Fortec United States Corp remains committed to its core values and the high standards of quality and service its customers have come to expect. The company's leadership, ownership, and dedicated team remain unchanged, ensuring continuity and stability.

Key Updates:

1 and Email Addresses: The new website is href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">fortec. Email addresses will follow the format ..., with automatic forwarding from old addresses to ensure seamless

2: While purchase orders and invoices will bear the Fortec US name, bank accounts will continue to be under Apollo Displays. Vendors will receive payments from Apollo Display's accounts, and all current agreements and terms of service remain valid.

Fortec United States Corp is enthusiastic about this rebranding initiative, viewing it as a strategic move to enhance the company's market position as a leader in display technology. The company appreciates the unwavering trust and loyalty of its partners and customers, which have been pivotal to its success.

Fortec United States Corp, formerly Apollo Display Technologies, has been a pioneer in providing advanced display solutions since 1987. Part of the FORTEC Group since 2015, the company is dedicated to innovation and excellence in display technology, embedded products, and power supplies. For more information, visit .

