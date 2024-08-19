Biden To Pass Torch To Harris In Bittersweet Convention Farewell
Chicago: US President Joe Biden will give a bittersweet farewell address at the Democratic National convention in Chicago on Monday, passing the torch to Kamala Harris as the party's nominee for November's election.
Less than a month after his stunning withdrawal and Harris's ascent, Biden can expect a hero's send-off from many of the same people who helped push him out due to concerns about his age.
The 81-year-old is expected to say that Harris -- America's first female, Black and South Asian vice president -- is the best person to finish the job he started of protecting American democracy from Republican rival Donald Trump.
Harris is set to briefly appear with her boss on stage for his primetime speech in a symbolic moment designed to show unity among Democrats over the succession.
Biden said on Sunday he felt "good, real good" about his speech, after spending the weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat in rural Maryland fine-tuning his address with top aides.
