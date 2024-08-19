Heads Of Boryspil And Bucha Territorial Recruitment Centers To Be Held In Custody Without Right To Post Bail

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The heads of the Boryspil and Bucha territorial recruitment and social support centers, as well as their accomplice, will be held in custody without the right to put up bail.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office told this to Ukrinform.

"At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, all three suspects will be held in custody without the right to post bail," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service detained the heads of the Boryspil and Bucha territorial recruitment and social support centers and their accomplice who "earned" more than $1 million on a mobilization evasion scheme.

The suspects offered persons liable for military service their assistance in avoiding the draft based on forged documents on unfitness for service for health reasons.

According to the case materials, such services cost $37,000 per person. This amount included the preparation of a full package of documents, including fake medical certificates and support during a military medical examination.

To implement the scheme, officials of the territorial recruitment and social support centers used their connections with representatives of a military medical commission who were secretly involved in the criminal scheme.

The fake documents were then used to remove potential conscripts from military registration, which allowed them to flee abroad.

The officials involved a foreigner to find people evading military service and transfer money.