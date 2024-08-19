Zelensky: Ukraine Controls 92 Settlements In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, the of Ukraine control more than 1,250 square kilometres of enemy territory and 92 settlements in the Kursk region.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting of heads of foreign missions of Ukraine "Military Diplomacy: Resilience, Weapons, Victory", Ukrinform reports citing the Presidential Office .

"Ukrainian continue the defensive operation in certain areas of Kursk region. Today, our forces control more than 1,250 square kilometres of enemy territory and 92 settlements. We continue to strengthen our positions, stabilise certain areas and replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine. In general, this operation has become our largest investment in the process of liberating Ukrainians from Russian captivity - we have already captured the largest number of Russian prisoners in one operation, and this is a significant result, and this is one of our goals, and our actions continue," he said.

The President noted that it is not yet possible to speak publicly about which units are involved in certain areas of Kursk region. At the same time, he expressed gratitude to all units and Ukrainian heroes.

"Now the Russian border opposite our Sumy region is largely cleared of the presence of the Russian army. And this is also among the goals of our operation, tactical goals," he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky on new details of the operation in Kursk region, the fighting in the Pokrovsk direction and the defence of Toretsk.

