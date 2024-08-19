Government Communication Forum To Host Youth Minister
Date
8/19/2024 3:07:29 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 19 (Petra) -- Minister
of Youth Mohammad Nabulsi and Minister of government
Communication Muhannad Mubaideen will meet journalists at 1:00 pm Tuesday for a conference
entitled "Ministry of Youth... Roles in Empowerment and Effective Participation".
The meeting will focus on the plans and programmes of the Ministry
of Youth to empower youth and enhance their participation in public life, the role of the ministry in enhancing the active participation of youth in Political
life and the Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Volunteer Work.
There will be further discussions on the National Youth Strategy 2019-2025 and Jordan's hosting of the High-Level International Forum on Youth, Peace and Security.
MENAFN19082024000117011021ID1108576920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.