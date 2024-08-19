عربي


Government Communication Forum To Host Youth Minister

8/19/2024 3:07:29 PM

Amman, August 19 (Petra)


Amman, August 19 (Petra) -- Minister of Youth Mohammad Nabulsi and Minister of government Communication Muhannad Mubaideen will meet journalists at 1:00 pm Tuesday for a conference entitled "Ministry of Youth... Roles in Empowerment and Effective Participation".
The meeting will focus on the plans and programmes of the Ministry of Youth to empower youth and enhance their participation in public life, the role of the ministry in enhancing the active participation of youth in Political life and the Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Volunteer Work.
There will be further discussions on the National Youth Strategy 2019-2025 and Jordan's hosting of the High-Level International Forum on Youth, Peace and Security.

