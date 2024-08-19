Deputy PM Discusses With Foreign Envoys Issues Of Common Interest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud held discussions on Monday with a number of foreign ambassadors in Kuwait on issues of common interest.

In a statement, the of Defense said Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah met, separately, with the Malaysian Ambassador Alauddin Mohd Nor, the Indian Ambassador Dr. Adarsh Swaika, the Canadian Ambassador Aliya Mawani, and the US Ambassador Karen Sasahara.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, as well as addressing recent developments on both regional and international fronts.

During the meeting, US Ambassador Sasahara honored Colonel Mohammad Abdulrahman from the Office of the Minister of Defense, recognizing his efforts in enhancing collaboration and coordination between the defense ministries of Kuwait and the United States. (end)

hmd









MENAFN19082024000071011013ID1108576831