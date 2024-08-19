Your Part-Time Controller, LLC Brings Nonprofit Accounting Services To Atlanta Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC), a leading provider of nonprofit accounting services, is proud to announce its regional office expansion to Atlanta, Georgia. This YPTC office will serve the Atlanta Metropolitan area, offering management to the city's growing nonprofit sector.

This new office is YPTC's thirteenth location, expanding the company's reach to nonprofits in the Southeast.

Horace Campbell will lead the YPTC Atlanta office as Director. With over 30 years experience in both for-profit and nonprofit accounting sectors, Horace is dedicated to growing YPTC's influence in the Atlanta region.

"I am excited about the opportunity to lead the Atlanta team as we develop the market and continue to serve our nonprofit clients," said Horace. "I look forward to seeing how the Atlanta office will enhance YPTC's support for local nonprofits and expand our market share. Leading the YPTC Atlanta team through this transition will be a rewarding challenge."

The Atlanta Metropolitan area, consisting of 29 counties, has a vibrant nonprofit sector. The area's strong culture aligns with YPTC's mission, providing a unique opportunity to strengthen impact and contribute to the community's growth.

Carole Melvin, Regional Director at YPTC said "The city of Atlanta is booming! With a rich history of philanthropy and community service, we are excited to serve the growing nonprofit sector in Atlanta. Having worked with Horace in YPTC's Washington, DC office, I am incredibly excited for Horace to take on this new role and spearhead our expansion efforts in Atlanta!"

Your Part-Time Controller has been catering to clients in the Atlanta area for years, and this new office allows them to continue growth and expand local staff to better serve the nonprofit community in this region.

About Horace Campbell

Horace Campbell is a seasoned accounting professional with over 30 years experience in both the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. He has demonstrated strong leadership skills throughout his career, notably serving as Regional Controller, where he led multiple accounting teams and was an integral part of the executive leadership team. Known for his excellent people skills, Horace has been instrumental in developing and maintaining strong working relationships with colleagues and clients. He possesses strong analytical and problem-solving abilities and is committed to working collaboratively with clients and colleagues to achieve common goals.

Horace holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from Boston University and a Master of Business Administration from Suffolk University.

