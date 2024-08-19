Toobit To List Arnoya Classic (ARNC) For Spot Trading On August 20, 2024, At 10 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is excited to announce the listing of Arnoya Classic (ARNC) for spot trading on August 20, 2024, at 10 AM UTC. Arnoya Classic (ARNC) is an ERC20 token that operates on the blockchain, leveraging the capabilities of the Ethereum Virtual Machine. Designed with a focus on reducing operational costs and facilitating seamless international transactions, Arnoya Classic is set to revolutionize the financial landscape for businesses.

About Arnoya Classic (ARNC)

Arnoya Classic is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a comprehensive financial ecosystem that aims to decentralize and streamline business operations. By leveraging blockchain technology, Arnoya Classic provides businesses with a platform that enhances transparency, security, and efficiency in financial transactions. Arnoya Classic's primary objective is to establish a decentralized platform that empowers businesses by reducing operational costs and facilitating secure, low-fee international transactions.

AI Integration: Enhancing Platform Capabilities

Arnoya Classic is committed to staying at the forefront of technological innovation. The platform integrates advanced AI technology to bolster its capabilities, particularly in the areas of fraud detection and predictive analytics.

– Real-Time Fraud Detection: AI is employed to monitor transactions in real-time, identifying and preventing fraudulent activities, ensuring the security and integrity of the ecosystem.

– Predictive Analytics: AI-driven analytics provide businesses with valuable insights, enabling informed decision-making that can lead to improved operational efficiency and profitability.

– Future AI Developments: Arnoya Classic plans to expand its AI integration to include advanced customer support through AI chatbots, automated compliance checks, and personalized financial services, further enhancing the user experience.

Technology and Features

Arnoya Classic is built on a robust technological foundation, offering several key features that make it a standout in the blockchain space:

– Ethereum Blockchain: The use of the Ethereum blockchain ensures transaction security and transparency.

– Smart Contracts: Smart contracts are employed to automate and secure transaction execution, reducing the need for intermediaries.

– Low Fees: The platform is designed to reduce transaction costs, making it an attractive option for businesses.

– Decentralized Operations: Arnoya Classic provides a decentralized platform where businesses can conduct transactions without relying on intermediaries, enhancing autonomy and control.

– Scalability: The platform supports a high number of transactions per second, ensuring that it can handle the demands of a growing user base.

Tokenomics and Allocation

The ARNC tokenomics are designed to ensure the sustainable growth and long-term success of the platform. The distribution is as follows:

– Total Supply: 26,000,000 ARNC

– Public Sale: 50% (13,000,000 ARNC)

– Team and Advisors: 20% (5,200,000 ARNC)

– Development Fund: 15% (3,900,000 ARNC)

– Marketing and Partnerships: 10% (2,600,000 ARNC)

– Reserve Fund: 5% (1,300,000 ARNC)

Join the Arnoya Classic Community

With its innovative use of blockchain and AI, Arnoya Classic is poised to be a game-changer in the world of business finance. Toobit is proud to support this forward-thinking project and provide our users with access to ARNC. Mark your calendars for August 20, 2024, at 10 AM UTC to start trading Arnoya Classic (ARNC) on Toobit. This is an opportunity to be part of a decentralized, transparent, and cost-effective financial ecosystem that is set to transform the way businesses operate. For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, visit Toobit and follow us on our social media channels. Join Toobit and be a part of the future of decentralized finance with Arnoya Classic (ARNC)!

About Toobit

Toobit is a global platform for financial services, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

