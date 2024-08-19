(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Bay Area Phoenix have been selected to participate in this years FIBA WBL Americas Tournament

Local Women's Pro League Makes History as First U.S. Team in FIBA WBL Americas

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oakland's very own FIBA-certified league, the Women's Premier Association (WPBA), is sending the Bay Area Phoenix to participate in this year's highly anticipated Women's Basketball League Americas (WBLA), set to take place in Medellin, Columbia on September 27th.

This is a historic milestone for the WPBA, as this team will be the first U.S. team ever invited to compete in the WBLA.

The WPBA, created by owner and founder, Faatimah A, is revolutionizing the developmental landscape of women's basketball with a strong commitment to community, legacy, and empowerment for all members within our ecosystem. Through its connections to various overseas markets, the WPBA provides a space for former players to find permanent residencies and jobs playing internationally.

This groundbreaking achievement represents a significant leap for the WPBA and heralds a new era of international competition for American teams on the global stage. The WPBA's participation in the WBLA emphasizes its commitment to advancing women's basketball and expanding its global footprint.

“This is an electrifying moment for the WPBA and a powerful testament to the relentless hard work and dedication of our entire community,” said Faatimah A., Founder of the WPBA.

“Being the first U.S. team to compete in the FIBA WBL Americas is not only an honor- but also a groundbreaking leap forward for women's basketball worldwide.

Representation in our community matters. When our athletes achieve at this level, it lights a fire in the next generation and shows that the sky's not the limit-it's just the beginning.

The WPBA is in the heartbeat of this evolution in women 's basketball, and we're thrilled to be part of this game-changing league, championing gender equality, and driving the needle forward for women's sports.”

**About the WPBA:**

The Women's Professional Basketball Association (WPBA) is dedicated to advancing the sport of women's basketball through competitive play, community engagement, and international representation. Established in 2022, the WPBA has grown to become a leading force in women's professional basketball, committed to fostering talent and promoting the sport on a global scale.

**About the FIBA WBL Americas **

FIBA is the International Basketball Federation, responsible for overseeing international basketball competitions and promoting the sport worldwide. The Women's Basketball League Americas (WBLA) is a new league established to advance women's basketball in the region, strengthening FIBA's commitment to the sport and creating new opportunities for athletes across the Americas.

