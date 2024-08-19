Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Stand For Displaying And Rotating Plants (TRO-1202)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved stand for displaying and rotating plants at home," said an inventor, from
Walkerton, Ontario, Canada, "so invented the ULTIMATE ROTATING STAND. My design eliminates the need to continually rotate or move plants."
This patent-pending invention provides an innovative way to display plants. In doing so, it allows the user to easily rotate plants to capture the optimum light. As a result, it could promote plant growth. It also could enhance the appearance of a space. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, gardeners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1202, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
