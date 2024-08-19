Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Window Cleaning Device (TRO-1186)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to wash windows on high-rise buildings, apartments, and two-story homes while standing safely on the ground," said an inventor, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the

C W DRONE. My design would greatly simplify window cleaning, and it eliminates the hazard of climbing a ladder or using suspended scaffolding."

The invention provides an improved device for spraying and washing windows on multi-story buildings and homes. In doing so, it eliminates the need for scaffolding and ladders. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to operate from ground level so it is ideal for window washing companies, homeowners with two-story homes, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

