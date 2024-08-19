Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specialized Machine For Ceramic Tile Contractors (TRO-1181)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a machine that would allow any ceramic tile installation contractor to apply a consistent layer of thin-set/mortar compound material with ease and precision," said an inventor, from Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the THIN SETTER. My smooth and consistent design offers an improved alternative to using a handheld trowel tool, and it allows all tiles to be set uniformly."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized machine for applying a thin-set/mortar compound as an under-layer base for the installation of ceramic floor tile. In doing so, it eliminates the manual labor associated with using a handheld trowel tool. As a result, it increases consistency and efficiency. The invention features an automated design that is easy to use so it is ideal for ceramic tile contractors, building construction workers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1181, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp